US Pres. Trump: Prepared if the virus strikes again in the fall season

During his coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefings, US President Donald Trump showed readiness to avail more ambulances and respirators at home while also said to have talked to Italian PM Conte.

We will allocate more ambulances to different states.

We will continue to provide the states with thousands of respirators.

Spoke with the Italian Prime Minister and told him US will be sending about $100 million of protective equipments to Italy.

Nationwide stay-at-home is pretty unlikely.

Prepared if the virus strikes again in the fall season.