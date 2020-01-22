US Pres. Trump: No timeline on European auto tariffs

US President Trump noted that they have not yet set a timeline on potential tariffs on European car manufacturers. "I have a date in my mind it is a fairly quick date," Trump added while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

"I think we will have a deal with the EU before the US presidential election," Trump said.

The shared currency seems to be having a tough time finding demand on Wednesday on Trump's comments. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.05% on the day at 1.1077.