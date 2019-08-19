US Pres. Trump: Fed rate should be reduced by at least 100 basis points

US President Donald Trump recently commented on the Fed's policy outlook in a series of tweets.
"Our economy is very strong, despite the horrendous lack of vision by Jay Powell and the Fed, but the Democrats are trying to “will” the economy to be bad for purposes of the 2020 Election. Very selfish! Our dollar is so strong that it is sadly hurting other parts of the world," Trump tweeted out and continued:
"The Fed rate, over a fairly short period of time, should be reduced by at least 100 basis points, with perhaps some quantitative easing as well. If that happened, our economy would be even better, and the world economy would be greatly and quickly enhanced-good for everyone!"
Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve's policy is nothing new to the markets and the US Dollar Index ignored these remarks. As of writing, the index was up 0.05% on the day at 98.25.
