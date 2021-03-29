US Pres. Biden: Could still see a setback in US vaccination program

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that they could still see a setback in the US vaccination program and added some of the reckless behavior seen on tv in recent weeks point to more COVID cases ahead, per Reuters.

"Letting up on COVID precautions is a bad thing, cases are going back up," Biden added and called on all local leaders to reinstate mask mandates.

Market reaction

These comments seem to be weighing on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.25% on a daily basis at 3,964.