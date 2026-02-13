GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Rebounds above 208.00, but weak RSI momentum persist

The GBP/JPY cross holds positive ground near 208.25, snapping the four-day losing streak during the early European session on Friday. However, the potential upside might be limited amid hopes that Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi could be more fiscally responsible and that her policies will boost the economy.

Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Naoki Tamura on Friday reinforced the case for further policy normalization. Tamura further stated that inflation in Japan is becoming increasingly sticky and that the central bank may soon be in a position to judge its 2% price target as sustainably achieved.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, GBP/JPY holds narrowly above the 100-EMA, preserving the medium-term bullish structure. Dips remain supported while that average is intact. Price slips below the lower Bollinger Band, flagging an oversold stretch as the bands widen, pointing to elevated volatility. RSI (14) at 37.07 stays below 50, indicating weak momentum with a modest uptick from recent lows.

Initial support is seen at the 100-EMA at 207.65. Further stabilization would pivot focus to resistance at the 20-day midpoint and the outer band. A return inside the Bollinger envelope would refocus 211.80, while a push in RSI back toward 50 would strengthen recovery prospects. A close above the middle band would open scope for a broader corrective bounce.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)