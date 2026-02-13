TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Tests nine-day EMA support near 1.1850

  • EUR/USD may explore the region around 1.2082, the highest level since June 2021.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index holds at 56 above the midpoint, signaling sustained positive momentum.
  • The immediate support lies at the nine-day EMA at 1.1860.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Tests nine-day EMA support near 1.1850
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/USD remains in the negative territory for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.1870 during the Asian hours on Friday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator at 56 stays above the midline, confirming steady momentum. RSI has eased but remains above 50, indicating momentum remains constructive for the bulls.

The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair holds above the nine-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-day EMA, maintaining a bullish tone. Both averages point higher, with the shorter tenor supporting the upswing. The nine-EMA stands above the 50-EMA, underscoring short-term trend strength, while the 50-day EMA’s steady ascent reinforces the medium-term recovery.

A sustained hold above the nine-day EMA at 1.1860 could keep the path open toward resistance at 1.2082, the highest level since June 2021.

Whereas a break back below the short-term average would encourage a retracement toward a 50-day EMA at 1.1766 and shift focus to deeper supports toward the 11-week low at 1.1578, set on January 19.

EUR/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.04%0.06%0.21%0.03%0.04%-0.06%0.05%
EUR-0.04%0.02%0.20%-0.01%-0.00%-0.11%0.00%
GBP-0.06%-0.02%0.17%-0.03%-0.02%-0.12%-0.01%
JPY-0.21%-0.20%-0.17%-0.18%-0.19%-0.29%-0.18%
CAD-0.03%0.01%0.03%0.18%-0.01%-0.11%0.02%
AUD-0.04%0.00%0.02%0.19%0.00%-0.11%0.00%
NZD0.06%0.11%0.12%0.29%0.11%0.11%0.11%
CHF-0.05%-0.01%0.01%0.18%-0.02%-0.01%-0.11%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD tests nine-day EMA support near 1.1850

EUR/USD tests nine-day EMA support near 1.1850

EUR/USD remains in the negative territory for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.1870 during the Asian hours on Friday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index momentum indicator at 56 stays above the midline, confirming steady momentum. RSI has eased but remains above 50, indicating momentum remains constructive for the bulls.

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3600 vs. USD; looks to US CPI for fresh impetus

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3600 vs. USD; looks to US CPI for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive through the Asian session on Friday, though it lacks bearish conviction and holds above the 1.3600 mark as traders await the release of the US consumer inflation figures before placing directional bets.

Gold: Will US CPI data trigger a range breakout?

Gold: Will US CPI data trigger a range breakout?

Gold retakes $5,000 early Friday amid a turnaround from weekly lows as US CPI data loom. The US Dollar consolidates weekly losses as AI concerns-driven risk-off mood stalls downside. Technically, Gold appears primed for a big range breakout, with risks skewed toward a bullish break.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple stay weak as bearish momentum persists

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple stay weak as bearish momentum persists

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple remain under pressure, extending losses of over 5%, 6% and 4%, respectively, so far this week. BTC trades below $67,000 while ETH and XRP correct after facing rejection around key levels. With bearish momentum persisting and prices staying weak, the top three cryptocurrencies continue to show no clear signs of a sustained recovery.

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster is up roughly 9% so far on Thursday, hinting at the breakout of a crucial resistance level. Aster partners up with Binance wallet for the second season of the on-chain perpetuals challenge.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers