US: Personal Income falls by 2.7% in August, Personal Spending rises by 1%

Personal Income in US fell more than expected in August.

Personal Spending continued to rise at a modest pace.

Personal Income in the US declined by 2.7% on a monthly basis in August after rising by 0.5% (revised from 0.4%) in July, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday. This reading came in slightly worse than the market expectation for a decrease of 2.4%.

Further details of the publication showed that Personal Spending in the same period increased by 1% to beat analysts' estimate of 0.5%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen losing 0.26% on the day at 93.56.