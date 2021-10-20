US oil (WTI) bulls back on form, pushing to fresh hourly highs

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • WTI bulls step back in on inventories and demand outlook. 
  • Oil markets continue to benefit as delta-variant risks have proved benign.

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, with West Texas Intermediate shaking off early weakness following the Energy Information Administration report on an unexpected draw on US oil inventories. At the time of writing, WTI is trading 0.38% higher at $83.35 and has travelled between a low of $80.81 and a high of $83.45. 

WTI climbed on the back the EIA reporting US oil inventories falling by 0.4-million barrels last week, while analysts, on average, expected a 1.9-million-barrel rise, according to a Reuters poll. The American Petroleum Institute's weekly survey on Tuesday reported a 3.3-million-barrel rise.

US crude stocks fell by 431,000 barrels in the most recent week, the US Energy Information Administration said, against expectations for an increase, and gasoline stocks plunged by more than 5 million barrels as refiners cut processing due to maintenance. 

US stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub hit their lowest level since October 2018. Gasoline stocks are now at their lowest since November 2019, the EIA said.

Additionally, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries maintains a slow increase in supply rather than intervening to add more barrels to the market. This has occurred at the same time that US demand has ramped up.

Oil prices hit on China coal move

Oil prices have enjoyed a combination of factors, one of which is China's switch from coal to oil to prove electricity. However, overnight, the market had softened overnight after the Chinese government seeks to ensure coal mines operate at full capacity as Beijing moved to ease a power shortage.

''Saudi Arabia's minister of energy said users switching from gas to oil could account for the demand of 500,000-600,000 barrels per day, depending on winter weather and prices of other sources of energy,'' Reuters reported. 

Covid risks benign, supporting energy prices

Meanwhile, ''oil markets continue to benefit as delta-variant risks have proved benign while growing departure levels suggest air traffic will continue to support jet fuel demand across both APAC and the US,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.

''This supports a tight supply-demand outlook that is particularly fueling upside momentum in Brent crude and heating oil, which can be exacerbated by up to 1 million bpd of incremental winter demand due to natural gas switching for crude and fuel oils. This informs our long-short heating oil-gasoline trade.''

 

Overview
Today last price 83.27
Today Daily Change 0.90
Today Daily Change % 1.09
Today daily open 82.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 77.54
Daily SMA50 72.06
Daily SMA100 71.69
Daily SMA200 66.26
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.89
Previous Daily Low 81
Previous Weekly High 81.98
Previous Weekly Low 78.85
Previous Monthly High 76.51
Previous Monthly Low 67.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 81.72
Daily Pivot Point S1 81.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 80.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 79.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 83.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 83.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 85.06

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region

The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.

GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area

GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.

Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards

Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80  a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.

Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple

DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.

Earnings eyed for next boost

It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.

