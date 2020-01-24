US Official: US Pres. Trump to sign USMCA trade deal Wednesday at White House

The White House administration official told Reuters late Thursday, the US President Trump will sign a new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal on Wednesday during a ceremony at the White House.
The official said: “This is a major accomplishment for the president and he will be taking this on the road in the coming weeks.”
This comes after the US Senate overwhelmingly approved the legislation.
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaces NAFTA, still needs to be formally approved by Canada, Reuters cites.
The above news has little to no impact on the fx space, as it trades in tight trading ranges amid Chinese Lunar New Year holiday break and worries over the Coronavirus spread.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY stuck in range around 109.50 amid China coronavirus concerns
USD/JPY sticks to its range play around the midpoint of the 109 handle amid rising fears of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak globally, upbeat Japanese CPI data and a minor bounce seen in the US dollar across the board. Focus shifts to US PMIs.
AUD/USD: Bullish channel in tact amid RBA on hold sentiment
Following Thursday's Australian jobs data and another improvement in the unemployment rate, the bulls are back in the picture, thrown a lifeline and some more time to bail out a sinking ship. AUD/USD bull channel intact, as it trades around 0.6850, with the resistances well mapped.
Coronavirus spreads globally, China continues containment efforts
China's People's Daily now reports that 10 cities have curbs on travel. The containment efforts by the Chinese authorities seem to be of little help, as the China Coronavirus outbreak spills over internationally, with more cases reported from across the Pacific to Atlantic.
Gold: Portrays rising trend-channel on H4, Coronavirus in focus
Gold prices lack momentum while trading around $1,561.50 during early Friday. Even so, the bullion stays inside a short-term ascending trend-channel formation that portrays the strength of the underlying momentum.
GBP/USD: Weekly and monthly outlook
Looking to the COT report, we can see that the commercials are now short which could signal a fade on rallies and a resumption of the 2018 downtrend as large investors/speculators move to the highest long position since April 2018.