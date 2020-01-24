US Official: US Pres. Trump to sign USMCA trade deal Wednesday at White House

The White House administration official told Reuters late Thursday, the US President Trump will sign a new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal on Wednesday during a ceremony at the White House.

The official said: “This is a major accomplishment for the president and he will be taking this on the road in the coming weeks.”

This comes after the US Senate overwhelmingly approved the legislation.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaces NAFTA, still needs to be formally approved by Canada, Reuters cites.

The above news has little to no impact on the fx space, as it trades in tight trading ranges amid Chinese Lunar New Year holiday break and worries over the Coronavirus spread.