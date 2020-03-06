US: Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 273K in February vs. 175K expected

- US Nonfarm Payrolls in February rose more than expected.
- US Dollar Index failed to capitalize on the upbeat labour market data.
Nonfarm Payrolls in the US increased by 273,000 in February following January's reading of 273,000 (revised from 225,000), the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. This reading came in much better than the market expectation of 175,000.
USD reaction
Despite this upbeat reading, the US Dollar Index struggled to stage a meaningful recovery and was last down 0.7% on the day at 95.90.
Further details of the publication revealed that the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%, Average Hourly Earnings rose 0.3% on a monthly basis and the Labor Force Participation Rate remained unchanged at 63.4%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Non-Farm Payrolls beat estimates, some relief for USD
US Non-Farm Payrolls were set to show an increase of 175,000 positions in February and wages were forecast to rise by 3% yearly. The dollar has been dropping sharply due to coronavirus concerns.
EUR/USD retreats from highs after strong NFP
EUR/USD has topped 1.13, the highest since July 2019 investors are fleeing to bonds as the coronavirus outbreak continues spreading in the US. Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD edges lower after upbeat US jobs report
GBP/USD is rising above 1.30 as the dollar falls amid the health crisis. The pound's gains are limited amid acrimony in Brexit talks.
Gold climbs to fresh seven-year highs near $1,690
With the number of confirmed coronavirus infections surging globally, heightened worries over a protracted global recession force investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets. The XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,687, a little below the seven-year high.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.