US: JOLTS Job Openings decline to 9.9 million in February vs. 10.4 million expected

- Job openings in the US declined sharply in February.
- US Dollar Index stays under bearish pressure below 102.00.
The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed on Tuesday that the number of job openings on the last business day of February stood at 9.9 million, compared to 10.5 million in January. This reading came in below the market expectation of 10.4 million.
"Over the month, the number of hires and total separations changed little at 6.2 million and 5.8 million, respectively," the BLS noted in its press release. "Within separations, quits (4.0 million) edged up, while layoffs and discharges (1.5 million) decreased."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index turned south after this data and was last seen losing 0.35% on the day at 101.67.
