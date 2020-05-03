US Intelligence reports reveal China hid coronavirus’ severity to hoard supplies – AP

AP reports on the news that US officials believe China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak — and how contagious the disease is — to stock up on medical supplies needed to respond to it, intelligence documents show.
Lead paragraphs
Chinese leaders “intentionally concealed the severity” of the pandemic from the world in early January, according to a four-page Department of Homeland Security report dated May 1 and obtained by The Associated Press.
The revelation comes as the Trump administration has intensified its criticism of China, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying Sunday that China was responsible for the spread of disease and must be held accountable.
The sharper rhetoric against China coincides with administration critics saying the government’s response to the virus was inadequate and slow.
Key notes
- President Donald Trump’s political opponents have accused the president and his administration of lashing out at China, a geopolitical foe but critical U.S. trade partner, in an attempt to deflect criticism at home.
- The analysis states that, while downplaying the severity of the coronavirus, China increased imports and decreased exports of medical supplies.
- It attempted to cover up doing so by “denying there were export restrictions and obfuscating and delaying provision of its trade data,” the analysis states.
- The report also says China held off informing the World Health Organization that the coronavirus “was a contagion” for much of January so it could order medical supplies from abroad — and that its imports of face masks and surgical gowns and gloves increased sharply.
- Those conclusions are based on the 95% probability that China’s changes in imports and export behavior were not within normal range, according to the report.
- Trump has speculated that China could have unleashed the coronavirus due to some kind of horrible “mistake.”
- Trump's intelligence agencies say they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab.
Market implications
There is more on this covered in today's, What you need to know as markets open: Pompeo and Trump ratcheted up US and China tensions
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears attack 0.6400 as trade war fears spread faster
AUD/USD drops further towards 0.6400. The pair stays on the back foot around the one-week low. In addition to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the US-China trade war fears have been the latest catalyst weighing on the market’s risk-tone sentiment.
USD/JPY: Upside limited, slowly grinding lower
The USD/JPY settled at 106.90, down for the week. The pair attempted to regain the 107.00 level on Thursday, but the broad dollar’s weakness weighed more.USD/JPY neutral-to-bearish, at risk of extending its slump.
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The strong upward movements are a prelude to the long-awaited bull market in cryptocurrencies. The strong rises hide a tough fight for market dominance. The Bitcoin halving and the launch of Ethereum 2.0 are the rockets that can propel the market towards the Moon.
Gold: Weekly and 4-hour chart analysis shows there could be slightly more pain to come
Gold is trading 74% higher on Friday but is have a bearish weekly close.The 4-hour and weekly charts both have bearish downside targets that could be met.
WTI crawls to $20 after Baker Hughes data
WTI crude oil reaches prices past $20 after Baker Hughes data. US drillers cut active oil rigs for the seventh consecutive week. Oil prices appreciate as OPEC+ begins record output cuts.