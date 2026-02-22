US President Donald Trump to hike global tariffs to 15% from 10%

US President Donald Trump said that he would increase global tariffs to 15% from 10%, CNBC reported on Saturday. His remarks came one day after the Supreme Court struck down a broad swath of the president’s trade agenda.

In a Truth Social post, Trump stated that the new tariffs will be “effective immediately.” He also warned that additional levies would follow.

Market reaction

At the time of press, the US Dollar Index (DXY) was down 0.08% on the day at 97.68.