US: Initial Jobless Claims rose to 248K last week

- Initial Jobless Claims rose to 248K vs. the previous week.
- Continuing Jobless Claims went up to 1.956M.
US citizens filing new applications for unemployment insurance climbed to 248K for the week ending May 31, as reported by the US Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday. This print came in above the initial estimates and matched the previous week's revised tally.
The report also highlighted a seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate of 1.3%, while the four-week moving average rose by 5K to 240.250K from the prior week’s revised average.
Moreover, Continuing Jobless Claims increased by 54K to reach 1.956M for the week ending May 24.
Employment FAQs
Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
