US: Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 209K last week

  • Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 209K vs. 210K in the previous week.
  • Continuing Jobless Claims went down to 1.827M.
US: Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 209K last week
Agustin Wazne

The number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance decreased to 209K for the week ending January 24. The latest print came in short of initial estimates (205K) and was a tad lower than the previous week’s revised 210K, according to a report from the US Department of Labour (DOL) released on Thursday.

Additionally, the 4-week moving average increased by 2,250, bringing it to 206.25K from the revised average of the previous week (204K).

The report also indicated that Continuing Jobless Claims dropped by 38K to 1.827M for the week ending January 17. This is the lowest level for insured unemployment since September 21, 2024, according to the official report.

Market Reaction:

The US Dollar (USD) sees little movement after the release of the weekly unemployment claims figure, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) trading stable near 96.30.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.12%-0.15%-0.06%-0.41%-0.66%-0.51%-0.22%
EUR0.12%-0.03%0.06%-0.28%-0.54%-0.39%-0.10%
GBP0.15%0.03%0.06%-0.26%-0.53%-0.38%-0.07%
JPY0.06%-0.06%-0.06%-0.34%-0.59%-0.46%-0.14%
CAD0.41%0.28%0.26%0.34%-0.25%-0.10%0.19%
AUD0.66%0.54%0.53%0.59%0.25%0.16%0.38%
NZD0.51%0.39%0.38%0.46%0.10%-0.16%0.29%
CHF0.22%0.10%0.07%0.14%-0.19%-0.38%-0.29%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

(This story was corrected on January 29 at 14:10 GMT to reflect that Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 209K, not rose.)

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

