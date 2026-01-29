Canada: Inflation measures under scrutiny – NBC

National Bank of Canada (NBC) analysts Matthieu Arseneau and Alexandra Ducharme analyze the recent policy rate decision in Canada, highlighting the Bank's focus on core inflation measures. The analysts noted a shift towards a more coherent approach in the Bank's Monetary Policy Report, emphasizing CPI-trim and CPI-median.

CPI-trim and CPI-median in focus

"We know that the Bank is currently reviewing its core inflation measures, and we continue to believe that it should pick an exclusion measure for both simplicity and flexibility."

"Due to these developments, we will be paying closer attention to the CPI-trim and CPI-median for the next inflation releases."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)