USD: Fed is in no hurry with further rate cuts – Commerzbank

Commerzbank's report by Dr. Christoph Balz discusses the Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged after three consecutive cuts. The Fed's current target range remains at 3.50%-3.75%, reflecting a more favorable view of the economic situation, particularly the labor market. The report suggests that the Fed is not expected to make further cuts unless economic data weakens significantly.

Fed maintains interest rates amid economic stability

"The Fed is in no hurry to make further interest rate cuts, as the economic situation and, in particular, the labor market are now viewed more favorably."

"Even though, according to Powell, interest rate hikes are not part of the baseline scenario for anyone at the Fed, the central bank is clearly in no hurry to follow up with interest rate cuts."

"This reduces the likelihood of an interest rate cut at the next meeting in March – which is our current forecast – unless the data weakens significantly in the coming weeks."

