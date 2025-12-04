US: Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 191K last week

According to a report from the US Department of Labour (DOL) released on Thursday, the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance went down to 191K for the week ending November 29. The latest print came in short of initial estimates (220K) and was lower than the previous week’s 218K (revised from 216K).

Additionally, the 4-week moving average decreased by 9.5K, bringing it to 214.75K from the revised average of the previous week.

The report indicated a seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate of 1.3%, with Continuing Jobless Claims shrinking by 4K to 1.939M for the week ending November 22.

Market reaction

The Greenback regains pace and turns positive on Thursday, revisiting the boundaries of the 99.00 hurdle in the wake of the data release when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).