TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US: Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 227K last week

  • Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 227K vs. 232K in the previous week.
  • Continuing Jobless Claims increased to 1.862M.
US: Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 227K last week
Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

The number of United States (US) citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance decreased to 227K for the week ending February 7. The latest print came in higher than estimates (222K) but was lower than the previous week’s revised 232K, according to the US Department of Labor (DOL) report released on Thursday.

Additionally, the 4-week moving average increased by 7,000, bringing it to 219.5K from the revised average of the previous week (212.5K).

The report also indicated that Continuing Jobless Claims increased by 21K to 1.862M for the week ending January 31.

Market Reaction:

The US Dollar (USD) was little changed, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) trading near 96.80.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.11%-0.20%0.03%-0.02%-0.16%-0.40%-0.28%
EUR0.11%-0.07%0.15%0.09%-0.05%-0.28%-0.17%
GBP0.20%0.07%0.23%0.17%0.03%-0.21%-0.09%
JPY-0.03%-0.15%-0.23%-0.08%-0.20%-0.48%-0.33%
CAD0.02%-0.09%-0.17%0.08%-0.13%-0.38%-0.26%
AUD0.16%0.05%-0.03%0.20%0.13%-0.24%-0.13%
NZD0.40%0.28%0.21%0.48%0.38%0.24%0.12%
CHF0.28%0.17%0.09%0.33%0.26%0.13%-0.12%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

More from Agustin Wazne
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to daily gains, still below 1.1900

EUR/USD clings to daily gains, still below 1.1900

EUR/USD manages to reverse two daily pullbacks in a row and advances modestly on Thursday, hovering around the 1.1880 zone amid the inconclusive price action around the US Dollar. Meanwhile, weekly Initial Claims rose more than expected last week, while attention is expected to shift to the upcoming US CPI data on Friday.

GBP/USD picks up pace, hits 1.3640

GBP/USD picks up pace, hits 1.3640

GBP/USD trades with modest gains around 1.3640 so far on Thursday. Indeed, Cable looks to leave behind the weakness seen in the first half of the week in a context of an equally erratic performance in the Greenback and disappoting UK data releases.

Gold stays offered below $5,100

Gold stays offered below $5,100

Gold keeps the choppy trade well in place on Thursday, navigating the area below the $5,100 mark per troy ounce amid the lack of clear direction in the Greenback, declining US Treasury yields across the curve and caution ahead of Friday’s publication of US CPI.

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero (ZRO) trades above $2.00 at press time on Thursday, holding steady after a 17% rebound the previous day, which aligned with the public announcement of the Zero blockchain and Cathie Wood joining the advisory board. 

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster is up roughly 9% so far on Thursday, hinting at the breakout of a crucial resistance level. Aster partners up with Binance wallet for the second season of the on-chain perpetuals challenge.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers