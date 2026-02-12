US: Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 227K last week
- Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 227K vs. 232K in the previous week.
- Continuing Jobless Claims increased to 1.862M.
The number of United States (US) citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance decreased to 227K for the week ending February 7. The latest print came in higher than estimates (222K) but was lower than the previous week’s revised 232K, according to the US Department of Labor (DOL) report released on Thursday.
Additionally, the 4-week moving average increased by 7,000, bringing it to 219.5K from the revised average of the previous week (212.5K).
The report also indicated that Continuing Jobless Claims increased by 21K to 1.862M for the week ending January 31.
Market Reaction:
The US Dollar (USD) was little changed, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) trading near 96.80.
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.