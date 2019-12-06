US inflation outlook: Stable but slightly trending down

- US core inflation data is slightly but consistently trending down in the last 10 releases.
- A negative surprise on the US CPI data looks more likely than a positive one.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the month of May is being released on Wednesday at 12.30 GMT and the market will scrutinize it, looking for hints on the Fed's thought process going into their meeting later this June. While the data is forecasted to be quite stable, which could diminish its impact on the markets, the US economy has been releasing underperforming data recently, as our FXStreet Surprise Index reflects, which has undermined the US Dollar bullish trend. After the disappointing labor market data seen in last week's Non-Farm Payrolls, another miss in the inflation numbers would look bad for the greenback prospects, increasing Fed rate cut odds.
Looking at the US inflation big picture, our table shows a majority of inflation-related indicators trending down through their last 10 releases, with basically only headline month-over-month data trending up. All core indicators, both in CPI and Producer Prices Index (PPI) but also on the Fed's preferred Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, are trending down. Wages are still comfortably rising above 3%, the most positive inflation-related indicator in all, but that rise has struggled to translate into higher consumer prices, particularly in the PCE data, which has consistently been below the Fed's 2% target.
|Consumer-related inflation
|Impact
|Last
|Trend
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|CPI exFood/Energy YoY
|3
|2.10%
|Down
|2.07%
|2.12%
|2.17%
|CPI exFood/Energy MoM
|2
|0.10%
|Down
|0.10%
|0.14%
|0.15%
|CPI YoY
|2
|2.00%
|Neutral
|1.80%
|1.78%
|2.15%
|CPI MoM
|2
|0.30%
|Up
|0.30%
|0.16%
|0.16%
|Core PCE Price Index YoY
|2
|1.60%
|Down
|1.63%
|1.72%
|1.83%
|Core PCE Price Index MoM
|2
|0.20%
|Neutral
|0.10%
|0.12%
|0.12%
|PCE Price Index YoY
|1
|1.50%
|Down
|1.43%
|1.48%
|1.77%
|PCE Price Index MoM
|1
|0.50%
|Up
|0.20%
|0.12%
|0.12%
|PPI exFood/Energy YoY
|2
|2.30%
|Down
|2.37%
|2.44%
|2.50%
|PPI exFood/Energy MoM
|1
|0.20%
|Neutral
|0.20%
|0.20%
|0.18%
|PPI YoY
|1
|1.80%
|Down
|2.07%
|2.02%
|2.34%
|PPI MoM
|1
|0.10%
|Up
|0.30%
|0.18%
|0.15%
|GDP Price Index
|2
|0.50%
|Down
|1.30%
|1.88%
|1.88%
|ISM Prices Paid
|2
|53.20
|Down
|52.50
|51.30
|58.27
|Redbook Index YoY
|1
|5.00%
|Neutral
|5.50%
|5.42%
|5.43%
|Redbook Index MoM
|1
|-2.60%
|Down
|0.03%
|0.52%
|0.71%
|Labor-related inflation
|Impact
|Last
|Trend
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Average Hourly Earnings YoY
|3
|3.10%
|Neutral
|3.17%
|3.22%
|3.12%
|Average Hourly Earnings MoM
|2
|0.20%
|Down
|0.17%
|0.20%
|0.25%
|Personal Income MoM
|2
|0.50%
|Neutral
|0.27%
|0.34%
|0.32%
|Employment Cost Index
|1
|0.70%
|Up
|0.73%
|0.72%
|0.67%
|Housing-related inflation
|Impact
|Last
|Trend
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Housing Price Index MoM
|1
|0.10%
|Neutral
|0.33%
|0.34%
|0.29%
|Trade-related inflation
|Impact
|Last
|Trend
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Import Price Index YoY
|1
|-0.20%
|Down
|-0.50%
|-0.56%
|1.34%
|Import Price Index MoM
|1
|0.20%
|Up
|0.47%
|-0.02%
|-0.13%
|Export Price Index YoY
|1
|0.30%
|Down
|0.40%
|0.42%
|1.76%
|Export Price Index MoM
|1
|0.20%
|Up
|0.50%
|0.06%
|-0.08%
|Manufacturing-related inflation
|Impact
|Last
|Trend
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity
|1
|2
|Neutral
|10.3
|5.8
|6
All in all, a slightly negative surprise would look more consistent with the current inflation and macroeconomic trends than a positive one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data
With a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, the EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of Eurozone's industrial production release. The currency pair created a bearish outside day on Wednesday.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting
While the failure of Labour-led motion to block the chances of no-deal Brexit weakened the Pound, the GBP/USD pair remains on a back foot, as traders await the first round of voting to decide the new Tory leader later this Thursday.
USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off
Fresh bids emerged near 108.15 region, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY towards 108.30 levels, in tandem with a minor recovery staged by S&P 500 futures and the US Treasury yields. However, persisting risk-off trades combined with Fed rates cut bets could keep a lid on the upside.
Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion
With the Chinese media repeatedly flashing worrisome signals concerning its trade spat with the US, Gold prices rally to the day’s high near $1337 during early Thursday. Positive comments for China, one of the top 2 gold buyers, further strengthened the bullion.
US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year
American consumer prices barely stirred in May with a slight rise on the month balanced by an equally minor decline for the year, leaving the Fed with little new inflation input for its rate decision next week.