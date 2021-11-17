US inflation expectations extend pullback from multi-year high

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, drop for the second consecutive day by the end of Wednesday’s North American session, per the data source Reuters.
In doing so, the inflation gauge widens the gap from the highest levels since 2005 tested earlier in the week, around 2.70% at the latest.
The receding inflation expectations could be linked to the recent retreat in the US Treasury yields and the US Dollar Index (DXY). The White House optimism regarding the US supply chain seems to underpin the receding inflation fears.
However, the Fed policymakers remain divided on the reflation woes and the rate hike concerns, which in turn challenge market sentiment. That said, Chicago Fed’s Chief Executive Officer Charles L. Evans recently mentioned, per Reuters, “It will take until the middle of next year to complete the Fed's wind-down of its bond-buying program, even as the central bank remains 'mindful' of inflation.”
Moving on a lack of major data/events may keep the markets gyrated but receding inflation woes may exert additional downside pressure on the US bond yields and the greenback, which in turn could help the gold buyers to remain hopeful of visiting the $1,900 mark.
Read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds higher towards $1,900 on softer yields
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1300 level amid receding US dollar
The EUR/USD pair grinds lower towards 1.1300 level in the early Asian session on Thursday, on the back of receding US dollar and Treasury yields. The shared currency pair has developed a mood of late and remained at its lowest since July last year.
GBP/USD extends rebound, closes in on 1.3500
GBP/USD gained traction in the early American session on Wednesday and started to push higher toward 1.3500. The modest dollar weakness and the stronger-than-expected inflation report from the UK help the pair gather bullish momentum.
Gold grinds higher towards $1,900 on softer yields
Gold ends Wednesday’s North American trading session with the highest daily gains in a week, edges around $1,867 as Asian traders braces for Thursday’s bell. The yellow metal cheers the heavy pullback of the US Treasury yields.
Dogecoin price remains at risk of crash to $0.18
Dogecoin price has, like the majority of the cryptocurrency market, faced strong selling over the past few days. But unlike most altcoins, Dogecoin is positioned against an imminent price collapse. Dogecoin price is at a tipping point.
WTI drops to fresh daily lows under $79.50 despite bullish inventory report
WTI has turned lower in recent trade, breaking out to fresh daily lows despite a bullish inventory report. The report has perhaps been interpreted as increasing the likelihood that the Biden administration taps the SPR.