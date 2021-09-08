US: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism slumps to new 2021 low of 48.5 in September

- US IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index fell below 50 for the first time in 2021.
- US Dollar Index continues to edge higher toward 93.00.
The headline Economic Optimism Index of Investor's Business Daily (IBD) TIPP poll declined to its lowest level since December at 48.5 in September from 53.6 in August. Additionally, the Six-month Economic Outlook Index fell to its weakest level in a year at 41.3.
"The IBD/TIPP Financial Related Stress Index rose 1.7 points to 64.9 in September," the publication further read. "That's the highest level since December before the second round of stimulus checks went out."
Market reaction
The greenback continues to outperform its rivals after this report and the US Dollar Index was last seen rising 0.28% on a daily basis at 92.78.
