US House democrats release report laying out case for Trump's impeachment - RTRS

US House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump have put out their report detailing the case against the Republican president, saying he used "the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election."

"The report was prepared for the House Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to kick off hearings on Wednesday as it begins to consider drafting articles of impeachment to be laid before the full House," Reuters explained.

The report says July 25 call between trump and Ukrainian president Zelenskiy was a 'dramatic crescendo' of a months-long campaign to extract 'personal political benefits'.

Report says Trump obstructed the impeachment inquiry by instructing witnesses and government agencies to ignore subpoenas.

Report says Trump chief of staff confirmed aid to Ukraine was conditioned on investigations.

Report: no president in history except trump has issued order directing entire executive branch not to testify before congress.

House report says Trump publicly attacked and intimidated witnesses who testified about his misconduct.

House report says Trump also repeatedly threatened and attacked a member of the intelligence community who filed an anonymous whistleblower.

