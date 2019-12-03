US House democrats release report laying out case for Trump's impeachment - RTRS

US House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump have put out their report detailing the case against the Republican president, saying he used "the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election."
"The report was prepared for the House Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to kick off hearings on Wednesday as it begins to consider drafting articles of impeachment to be laid before the full House," Reuters explained.
- House Democrats in impeachment report say they uncovered months-long effort by trump to use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference in 2020 US election - MSNBC
- House intelligence committee impeachment report says trump 'solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, to benefit his reelection'.
- The report says July 25 call between trump and Ukrainian president Zelenskiy was a 'dramatic crescendo' of a months-long campaign to extract 'personal political benefits'.
- US House intelligence impeachment report says Trump obstructed impeachment inquiry.
- Report says Trump obstructed the impeachment inquiry by instructing witnesses and government agencies to ignore subpoenas.
- Report says Trump chief of staff confirmed aid to Ukraine was conditioned on investigations.
- Report says Trump conditioned a white house meeting and military aid to Ukraine on a public announcement of investigations that would benefit his re-election campaign.
- Report: no president in history except trump has issued order directing entire executive branch not to testify before congress.
- House report says Trump publicly attacked and intimidated witnesses who testified about his misconduct.
- House report says Trump 'publicly attacked and intimidated' congressional witnesses, says witness intimidation is a 'federal crime'.
- House report says Trump also repeatedly threatened and attacked a member of the intelligence community who filed an anonymous whistleblower.
More to come...
