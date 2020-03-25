US health official Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal

US health official Fauci says coronavirus could become seasonal, cyclical and US needs to be prepared for that. The headlines comes as the White House and US COVID-19 Task Force give their daily briefing.

Key notes

Trump says if we have to go back to congress for more money we will.

Mnuchin says our expectation is the coronavirus relief legislation passes the Senate Wednesday night.

Trump says he doesn't want 350 million Americans tested for coronavirus.

Trump says world health organization very much biased toward China.

Trump says in making a decision after 15-day guidelines expire next week he will not do anything rash or hastily.

US Vice President pence says white house coronavirus task force will give trump recommendations on when to restart the economy.

White House coronavirus task force member Birx says we are close to working through the testing backlog.

Market implications

Markets were bid on the basis that President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would sign a $2 trillion legislative package to address the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic into law immediately after it is passed and encouraged lawmakers to bring it over the finish line.

"I encourage the House to pass this vital legislation and send the bill to my desk for signature without delay. I will sign it immediately," Trump said.