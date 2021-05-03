US GDP: Auspicious start of the year – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew reviews the recent US GDP results for the January-March period.
Key Quotes
“US 1Q 2021 GDP increased by 6.4% q/q SAAR (slightly missing Bloomberg Est 6.5%, but much better than UOB Est 2.0%), up from 4.3% in 4Q 2020. Excluding the record 3Q 2020 GDP surge, this would be the fastest GDP growth quarter since 3Q 2003.”
“The growth in 1Q was largely attributed to the strength in private consumption, while business & residential investments and government’s consumption expenditure & investment also contributed, albeit a much smaller share of the overall growth.”
“The robust 1Q GDP reading together with the recent set of very promising US economic data, adds to the positive US growth outlook, anchored by the continued success in the rollout of vaccinations across the US, and massive amounts of fiscal stimulus. That said, the growth trajectory remains highly uncertain (i.e. the tapering in the take-up rate of vaccination demand and new coronavirus variants) but on balance, there is more positive sentiment than fears of a COVID-19 driven correction. We now project that US GDP will extend its rebound meaningfully with a 13.4% increase in 2Q. The US full-year 2021 GDP is now expected to expand by 6.8% (from the previous projection of 6.3% made in Mar).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.20 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, licking its wounds from Friday's dollar surge and despite a fresh retreat in Treasury yields. Eurozone PMIs and the US ISM Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles to hold onto 1.38 amid UK political uncertainties
GBP/USD has resumed its falls, trading around 1.38. Friday's dollar strength is followed by UK PM Johnson's political scandals and uncertainty around Scotland's elections later this week, which weigh on sterling.
Gold stays firmer on the way to $1777 hurdle
Gold consolidates the latest two-day downtrend amid a quiet Asian session on Monday. That said, the yellow metal picks up bids towards refreshing the intraday high around $1,774 while flashing 0.30% gains on a day by the press time.
Dogecoin bulls fall short, putting new highs in jeopardy
Dogecoin price is currently hovering under a critical resistance level at $0.423. A string of higher highs was followed by a potential higher low, suggesting a waning bullish momentum.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?