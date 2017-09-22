US: Fed speak in focus today - TDS

The Fed’s blackout period lifts at midnight and there are three speakers lined up for later today which are going to garner maximum investors’ attention in today’s session, according to analysts at TDS.

Key Quotes

“San Francisco Fed President Williams (non-voter) will hold a press conference at 6:00 ET before taking part in a SNB conference which is closed to the public. Kansas City Fed President George (non-voter) and Dallas Fed President Kaplan (voter) will both participate in a conference on global oil markets. George speaks first at 9:30 ET and will be followed by Kaplan at 13:30 ET. Both George and Kaplan will answer questions from the audience and the media.”