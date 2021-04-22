US: Existing Home Sales fall by 3.7% in March vs. +0.8% expected

Existing Home Sales in US fell for second straight month in March.

US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains above 91.20.

Existing Home Sales in the United States declined by 3.7% on a monthly basis in March, the data published by the National Association of Realtors showed on Thursday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for an increase of 0.8% and followed February's fall of 6.3%.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.13% on a daily basis at 91.23.