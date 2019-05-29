“US, don’t underestimate China’s ability to strike back” – China’s People’s Daily

The strongly worded commentary published by China’s ruling Communist Party paper, People’s Daily, carried a warning that China is ready to use rare earths to strike back in a trade war with the US.

Key Quotes:

“United States, don’t underestimate China’s ability to strike back”.

The United States’ “uncomfortable” dependence on rare earths from China.

“Will rare earths become a counter weapon for China to hit back against the pressure the United States has put on for no reason at all? The answer is no mystery,”

“Undoubtedly, the U.S. side wants to use the products made by China’s exported rare earths to counter and suppress China’s development. The Chinese people will never accept this!”

“We advise the U.S. side not to underestimate the Chinese side’s ability to safeguard its development rights and interests. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!”

This warning comes after the Global Times reported on Tuesday that China was considering restricting rare exports to the US.