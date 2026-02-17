NZD/USD Price Forecast: Aims to revisit 0.6100 in countdown to RBNZ policy

The NZD/USD pair trades marginally higher to near 0.6040 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Kiwi pair edges up as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) ticks higher ahead of the announcement of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) interest rate policy on Wednesday.

Investors expect the RBNZ to hold its Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 2.25%, which puts interest rate guidance from the New Zealand (NZ) central bank under the spotlight. Analysts at ING expect the RBNZ to deliver two interest rate hikes in the third quarter this year.

Hawkish RBNZ expectations are driven by rising inflationary pressures in the economy. In the last quarter of 2025, Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew at a faster pace of 3.1% on an annualized basis against the previous release of 3%.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades flat ahead of the opening of the United States (US) markets after an extended weekend. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, flattens around 97.00.

This week, major triggers for the US Dollar will be the release of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes and the preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.

NZD/USD technical analysis

In the daily chart, NZD/USD trades at 0.6039. The pair holds above a rising 20-day exponential moving average at 0.5991, keeping the short-term trend pointed higher. The average has been grinding upward in recent sessions and now underpins the advance. RSI stands at 62 (bullish) and is firming, endorsing upward momentum without overbought pressure.

Momentum has normalized after an earlier overbought spike and now stabilizes with RSI comfortably above the 50 midline. As long as daily closes remain above the 20-day EMA, buyers would retain the initiative, while a decisive close below that gauge would tilt the setup toward consolidation; a push in RSI toward 70 would signal an acceleration of the uptrend.

