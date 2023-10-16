- The Greenback was able to print a weekly gain on Friday.
- A lighter week begins with only Retail Sales and Powell’s speech as focal points.
- The US Dollar Index was unable to print a new weekly high and might still reverse.
The US Dollar (USD) remains steady as some geopolitical headlines are making the news on Monday. Not only is Russian President Putin getting involved with the Israelic war in Gaza, but Iran is adding to the tensions. Several headlines came out of the state saying that the time for political solutions is at an end and that an expansion of war is approaching an inevitable stage, seeing Crude prices jump higher, though the US Dollar Index not reacting.
No big data points are scheduled on Monday, so expect fewer sharp moves in the market. One element to keep an eye on is Central Europe, where in Poland saw a big power shift happen on Sunday during elections. One of the opposition parties is set to gain a majority over the ruling party, and the Polish Zloty appreciated by over 1.5% against the Greenback. All Central European currencies, in fact, are up against the Greenback.
Daily digest: US Dollar knee jerks everyone
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says support for Ukraine remains top priority. Ukraine cannot lose war for economic reasons.
- President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said to British Prime Minister Richie Sunak that Western countries shoudl refrain form provocative acts regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
- The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for October has moved from 1.90 previous to -4.6. Less negative than the expectation of -7.00.
- The US Treasury is set to issue a few auctions with a 3-month and a 6-month bill auction at 15:30 GMT.
- To round up the calm Monday, expect to see comments from Patrick Harker from the Federal Reserve of Philadelphia at 20:30 GMT.
- Equities are sliding lower with the Japanese Nikkei down over 2%. The Chinese Shanghai Shenzhen Composite slides over 1%. Meanwhile, European equities are rallying higher on that pro-European opposition in Poland set to claim victory in the Polish elections. US futures are mildly in the green.
- The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 90.2% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in November.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield soared to 4.68% and is ticking up a touch this Monday.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: Geopolitics new element in the game
The US Dollar might be popping back into its normal regime from the past few months by overtaking the summer rally trendline. Do not pop the champagne just yet though as no weekly high got printed. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) this Monday is opening below the closing price from Friday, which could point to some selling and might see the DXY fade lower in search of support.
A bounce above the daily trendline from July 18 might still materialise. On the topside, 107.19 is important to reach if the DXY can get a daily close above that level. If this is the case, 109.30 is the next level to watch.
On the downside, the recent resistance at 105.88 did not do a good job supporting any downturn. Instead, look for 105.12 to keep the DXY above 105.00. If that does not do the trick, 104.33 will be the best level to look for some resurgence in US Dollar strength with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a support level.
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0500 despite cautious mood
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0500 on Monday. The US Dollar struggles to stay resilient against its peers to start the week but cautious market mood amid escalating geopolitical tensions doesn't allow the pair to gather bullish momentum.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2200 on modest USD weakness
GBP/USD regained its traction after falling below 1.2150 in the European morning on Monday and advanced toward 1.2200. The broad-based US Dollar weakness helps the pair edge higher but investors remain on edge while keeping an eye on tensions in the Middle East.
Gold rebounds from daily lows, trades above $1,920
Gold started the new week on the back foot and declined below $1,910 after gaining more than 3% on Friday. As the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south and dropped below 4.7%, however, XAU/USD staged a rebound and rose above $1,920.
Bitcoin whales signal accumulation trend while fear subsides
Bitcoin holdings over the past 20 months signify that 11,806 more addresses have acquired at least 10 BTC. Bitcoin's previous record of such large holdings was set in 2019, suggesting renewed interest after a bearish cycle.
Middle East tension set to continue to weigh on markets
Friday’s sell-off came about primarily over concerns over further escalation in the Middle East which kept investors cautious, while better than expected US bank earnings numbers helped US markets to hang onto their weekly gains.