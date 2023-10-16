Share:

The Greenback was able to print a weekly gain on Friday.

A lighter week begins with only Retail Sales and Powell’s speech as focal points.

The US Dollar Index was unable to print a new weekly high and might still reverse.

The US Dollar (USD) remains steady as some geopolitical headlines are making the news on Monday. Not only is Russian President Putin getting involved with the Israelic war in Gaza, but Iran is adding to the tensions. Several headlines came out of the state saying that the time for political solutions is at an end and that an expansion of war is approaching an inevitable stage, seeing Crude prices jump higher, though the US Dollar Index not reacting.

No big data points are scheduled on Monday, so expect fewer sharp moves in the market. One element to keep an eye on is Central Europe, where in Poland saw a big power shift happen on Sunday during elections. One of the opposition parties is set to gain a majority over the ruling party, and the Polish Zloty appreciated by over 1.5% against the Greenback. All Central European currencies, in fact, are up against the Greenback.

Daily digest: US Dollar knee jerks everyone

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says support for Ukraine remains top priority. Ukraine cannot lose war for economic reasons.

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said to British Prime Minister Richie Sunak that Western countries shoudl refrain form provocative acts regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for October has moved from 1.90 previous to -4.6. Less negative than the expectation of -7.00.

The US Treasury is set to issue a few auctions with a 3-month and a 6-month bill auction at 15:30 GMT.

To round up the calm Monday, expect to see comments from Patrick Harker from the Federal Reserve of Philadelphia at 20:30 GMT.

Equities are sliding lower with the Japanese Nikkei down over 2%. The Chinese Shanghai Shenzhen Composite slides over 1%. Meanwhile, European equities are rallying higher on that pro-European opposition in Poland set to claim victory in the Polish elections. US futures are mildly in the green.

The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 90.2% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in November.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield soared to 4.68% and is ticking up a touch this Monday.

US Dollar Index technical analysis: Geopolitics new element in the game

The US Dollar might be popping back into its normal regime from the past few months by overtaking the summer rally trendline. Do not pop the champagne just yet though as no weekly high got printed. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) this Monday is opening below the closing price from Friday, which could point to some selling and might see the DXY fade lower in search of support.

A bounce above the daily trendline from July 18 might still materialise. On the topside, 107.19 is important to reach if the DXY can get a daily close above that level. If this is the case, 109.30 is the next level to watch.

On the downside, the recent resistance at 105.88 did not do a good job supporting any downturn. Instead, look for 105.12 to keep the DXY above 105.00. If that does not do the trick, 104.33 will be the best level to look for some resurgence in US Dollar strength with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a support level.



