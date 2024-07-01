US Dollar trims losses ahead of eventful week

- US Dollar recovers after slight losses following ISM PMIs data.
- Dollar finds cushion on high US Treasury yields.
- Signs of disinflation have begun to surface in the US economic landscape, which might justify bringing cuts forward.
As the week begins, the US Dollar based on the DXY Index has cleared daily losses and currently sits near 105.90, following the recent ISM Manufacturing PMI figures. The sustained levels of high US Treasury yields continue to lend strength to the DXY.
Distinct signs of disinflation are beginning to emerge within the US economic climate, bolstering confidence among market players for a rate cut in September. Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, however, are treading carefully and continue to abide by their data-dependent stance.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar recovers despite weak ISM PMIs, eyes on labor market data
- ISM Manufacturing PMI recorded a drop, shifting to 48.5 in June from 48.7 in April. This fell below the projected market expectation of 49.1.
- The Employment Index, part of the PMI survey, also marked a dip from 51.1 in May to 49.3.
- New Orders Index, on the other hand, witnessed an improvement from 45.4 to 49.3.
- High anticipation for the week comes for June's Nonfarm Payrolls to be released this Friday. According to Bloomberg's consensus, it is expected to be 190K versus 272K in May.
- Equally important will be Wednesday's report on ADP private sector jobs expected at 158K versus 152K in May.
- The release of May’s FOMC minutes will provide deeper insights into the Fed's cautious stance.
DXY technical outlook: Persistent positive momentum, index eyes higher levels
Maintaining a positive outlook, despite minor fluctuations, both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) depict a stable terrain. The RSI continues to hold above 50 with a marginal flattening, while MACD sustains its green bar projections, indicating minor traction in the bullish momentum.
Resolutely above its 20, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), the DXY continues trading in high levels observed since May, with the 106.50 and 106.00 zones in its sightline. However, observers should also keep an eye on the 105.50 and 105.00 zones in case of potential drawdowns.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0750 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD loses its traction and trades below 1.0750 in the American session on Monday, erasing a large portion of its daily gains in the process. Despite the disappointing PMI data, the US Dollar rebounds on cautious market mood and caps the pair's upside.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2650 as mood sours
After rising above 1.2700 on Monday, GBP/USD struggles to hold its ground and retreats below 1.2650. The negative shift seen in risk mood helps the US Dollar recover and causes the pair to stretch lower despite the weaker-than-forecast US PMI data.
Gold struggles to gather bullish momentum, trades below $2,330
Gold finds it difficult to gather bullish momentum on Monday and trades below $2,330 in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day above 4.4%, causing XAU/USD's stay on the back foot.
Crypto Today: Traders take $12 billion in profits in June, this will be the effect on Bitcoin
Bitcoin traders realized over $12.3 billion in profits on their holdings in June. Ethereum ETF issuers have at least one more round to go before SEC approval. Ripple ruling set a precedent for SEC vs. Binance lawsuit, XRP extends gains on Monday.
Nine fundamentals for the week: Elections, Powell, and the build-up to Nonfarm Payrolls set the tone Premium
Will populists take over? In the UK, the answer is most likely no, but France poses risks to markets. Politics adds spice to an already busy kickoff of the second half of 2024. Here is the preview for this week’s major events.