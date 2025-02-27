US Dollar Price Forecast: Bearish outlook remains in play near 106.50

- The US Dollar Index strengthens to near 106.65 in Thursday’s early European session.
- The negative outlook of the DXY remains intact below the 100-day EMA, but further consolidation cannot be ruled out.
- The first support level is seen at 106.20; the immediate resistance level emerges at 106.80.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) gains traction to near 106.65 during the early European session on Thursday. The cautious mood amid the tariff uncertainty from US President Donald Trump could lift the Greenback.
However, the weaker US economic data have prompted traders to raise bets for interest rate cuts, now seeing two quarter-point reductions this year, with the first likely in July and the next as early as October. This, in turn, might cap the upside for the DXY.
According to the 4-hour chart, the DXY keeps the bearish vibe as the price remains capped below the key 100-period EMA Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Nonetheless, further consolidation cannot be ruled out as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) crosses above the midline near 53.35.
The lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 106.20 acts as an initial support level for the index. A decisive break below the mentioned level could expose 105.80, the low of December 9. Extended losses could see a drop to 105.41, the low of December 6.
On the upside, the first upside barrier for the DXY emerges at 106.80, the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band. Sustained bullish momentum above this level could pave the way to the 107.00-107.10 region, the psychological level and the 100-EMA EMA. The next hurdle to watch is 107.38, the high of February 19.
US Dollar Index (DXY) 4-hour chart
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.0500 on Trump’s tariff uncertainty
EUR/USD keeps losses below 1.0500 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair suffers from a sustained US Dollar recovvery-led by US President Trump's conflicting messages on tariffs. Traders now look to the ECB Minutes, US GDP revision and Trump-speak for impetus.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2700 amid US Dollar strength
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2700 in European trading on Thursday. Broad US Dollar strength and cautious mood, amid US President Trump's tariff uncertainty, weigh down on the pair ahead of key US macro releases and more Trump talks.
Gold price hangs near weekly low below $2,900 as rebounding US bond yields underpin USD
Gold price drifts lower as an uptick in US bond yields allows the USD to move away from a multi-month low. The uncertainty over Trump’s tariff plans and trade war fears should act as tailwinds for the XAU/USD pair.
Ethereum loses $2,500 support despite Bybit hack resolution
Ethereum price tumbled 17% in the last 48 hours. With bear traders assert dominance amid Bybit hack resolution and looming U.S. tariffs, ETH faces further downside risks.
February inflation: Sharp drop expected in France, stability in the rest of the Eurozone
Inflation has probably eased in February, particularly in France due to the marked cut in the regulated electricity price. However, this overall movement masks divergent trends. Although disinflation is becoming more widespread, prices continue to rise rapidly in services, in France as well as elsewhere in the Eurozone.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.