US Dollar Index trades calmly near 99.50 while focus shifts to US ADP Employment data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades flat around 99.45 during the early European trading session on Tuesday. The USD Index has turned sideways after bouncing back from the monthly low around 99.00, revisited on Monday.

However, the US Dollar (USD) outlook remains uncertain as traders are increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its upcoming monetary policy announcement next week.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is an 87.2% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December policy meeting.

On Monday, weaker-than-expected US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November also bolstered the need for further monetary policy expansion. The Manufacturing PMI came in at 48.2, lower than estimates of 48.6 and from 48.7 in October.

Meanwhile, investors shift focus to the US ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data for November, which is scheduled for Wednesday. Financial market participants will closely monitor the private employment data to gauge the current labor market status.

Economists expect private employers to have added 10K fresh workers, significantly lower than 42K in October. The ISM Services PMI, which gauges activities in the services sector, is seen at 52.1, down from 52.4 in October.