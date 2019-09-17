US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY loses steam, trades below the 98.42 level

The Greenback is losing steam this Tuesday as the bears broke below the 98.42 level.

Investors will closely be watching the FOMC on Wednesday.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). DXY is losing momentum this Tuesday. Traders will be on the lookout on Thursday with the FOMC.

DXY four-hour chart

DXY is trading below the 50/100 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation in the medium term. The market seems to be headed towards 98.20 resistance and the 200 SMA.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistances can be seen near 98.42 and 98.55 price levels.

Additional key levels