US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY loses steam, trades below the 98.42 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Greenback is losing steam this Tuesday as the bears broke below the 98.42 level.
  • Investors will closely be watching the FOMC on Wednesday. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). DXY is losing momentum this Tuesday. Traders will be on the lookout on Thursday with the FOMC.
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is trading below the 50/100 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation in the medium term. The market seems to be headed towards 98.20 resistance and the 200 SMA. 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistances can be seen near 98.42 and 98.55 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.34
Today Daily Change -0.30
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 98.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.38
Daily SMA50 97.94
Daily SMA100 97.61
Daily SMA200 97.14
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.71
Previous Daily Low 98.04
Previous Weekly High 99.11
Previous Weekly Low 97.99
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.56

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

