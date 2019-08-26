US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY is challenging the critical 98.10 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) is erasing parts of Friday’s drop.
  • The market is testing an important resistance level at the 98.10 level. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is erasing the sharp decline seen last Friday.
 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY is testing a critical key resistance at 98.10 near the 50 SMA. If bulls manage to have a sustained breakout above this level, the market is most likely going to test 98.38 on the way up.
 
 
 
 
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The Greenback is trading below a downward sloping 200 SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the short term. Bears will need to defend the 98.10 resistance and clear 97.95/85 and 97.70 support if they want to create a meaningful breakdown towards the 97.20 level.
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.07
Today Daily Change 0.40
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 97.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.97
Daily SMA50 97.39
Daily SMA100 97.44
Daily SMA200 97.01
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.45
Previous Daily Low 97.59
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.59
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.08

 

 

