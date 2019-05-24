DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend above its main simple moving averages (SMAs).

DXY is trading down for the second consecutive day after establishing a new 2019 high this Thursday.

DXY 4-hour chart

The greenback is steeply down just above 97.50 and the 200 SMA.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY bears took the lead as 97.50, 97.30 and 97.00 become targets to the downside. Resistance is seen at 97.80 and 98.10.



Additional key levels