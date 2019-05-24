US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ends the week on its low near 98.60 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend above its main simple moving averages (SMAs).
DXY is trading down for the second consecutive day after establishing a new 2019 high this Thursday. 

DXY 4-hour chart

The greenback is steeply down just above 97.50 and the 200 SMA. 

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY bears took the lead as 97.50, 97.30 and 97.00 become targets to the downside. Resistance is seen at 97.80 and 98.10. 


Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.57
Today Daily Change -0.29
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 97.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.71
Daily SMA50 97.32
Daily SMA100 96.83
Daily SMA200 96.42
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.38
Previous Daily Low 97.8
Previous Weekly High 98.03
Previous Weekly Low 97.03
Previous Monthly High 98.34
Previous Monthly Low 96.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.81

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data

EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th

GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends slide and looks for a test of May’s low

USD/JPY extends slide and looks for a test of May’s low

The USD/JPY pair dropped further ahead of the London fix on the back of a decline of the US Dollar across the board and a pullback in equity prices. 

USD/JPY News

The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250

The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250

We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...

Read more

Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart

Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart

The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. 

Gold News

