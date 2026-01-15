US Dollar Index strengthens above 99.00 on robust US Retail Sales

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a positive note around 99.15 during the early European session on Thursday. The weekly US Initial Jobless Claims report will be published later on Thursday. The Federal Reserve policymakers are also set to speak, including Raphael Bostic, Michael Barr, Thomas Barkin, and Jeff Schmid.

Data released by the US Census Bureau on Wednesday showed that Retail Sales in the US rose 0.6% MoM in November, following the 0.1% contraction seen in October. This figure came in above the market expectation of a 0.4% increase.

Meanwhile, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) climbed 3.0% YoY in November versus 2.8% prior, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS). This print came in above the estimates of 2.7%. Stripping out food and energy, core Producer Prices were also up 3.0% over the year in November, compared to 2.9% in October, beating the forecast of 2.7%.

The DXY has received some support from rising expectations that the Fed will keep rates on hold for the next several months. According to the CME FedWatch tool, financial markets are pricing in nearly a 5.0% probability that the US central bank will cut interest rates at its next meeting in January.

The upside for the US dollar might be limited amid concerns over the Fed’s independence. Fed Chair Jerome Powell called out the US President Donald Trump administration's decision to subpoena him, saying it amounted to intimidating the US central bank into delivering easier monetary policy.

Trump stated on Wednesday that he has no plans to fire Powell despite the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the Fed Chair, but it was "too early" to say what he would ultimately do.