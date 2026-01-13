US Dollar Index steadies near 99.00 as traders eye inflation data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is holding gains after registering modest losses in the previous session. The DXY is hovering around 99.00 during the early hours on Tuesday. Traders await the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December due later in the North American session, which could offer clues on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy path.

The Greenback faced challenges amid expectations of a dovish Federal Reserve (Fed). December’s slower-than-expected US jobs growth suggests the US central bank could hold interest rates steady later this month.

Markets are pricing in two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, starting in June, though an upside inflation surprise could curb easing prospects. The CME Group's FedWatch tool indicates that the Fed funds futures price indicates a 95% probability that the US central bank will keep rates unchanged at its January 27–28 meeting.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said late Monday that US monetary policy is “well-positioned” to steer inflation back to its target without damaging employment. Williams indicated there is no immediate need to resume interest-rate cuts as the central bank edges closer to a neutral policy stance.

The US Dollar also faced challenges amid rising concerns over the Fed’s independence after federal prosecutors threatened to indict Chair Jerome Powell over his congressional testimony on a building renovation, a move Powell has described as an attempt to undermine the central bank’s independence.

Traders are watching rising Middle East tensions after US President Donald Trump said Iran’s leadership sought to “negotiate” following his military threats, while warning that action may come before any meeting.