US Dollar Index records new 2019 high near 99.50

- DXY pushes higher and clinches tops beyond 99.40.
- EUR weakness lends support to the Greenback.
- Markets’ focus stays on trade, repo operation.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, has extended the upside to the vicinity of 99.50, or fresh yearly highs.
US Dollar Index stronger on EUR-selling
The index has left behind Friday’s corrective pullback and moved to the 99.40/50 band on the back of the persistent selling bias hitting EUR.
In fact, the single currency is deriving extra weakness after another disappointing results from the German docket. This time, advanced inflation figures tracked by the CPI came in short of estimates, showing that prices are seen flat inter-month during September and are expected to gain 1.2% from a year earlier.
The moderate down move in EUR/USD has lifted the index to levels last seen in May 2017 near 99.50, opening further the door to a potential visit to the psychological handle at 100.00 the figure in the near term.
Moving forward, attention is expected to remain on the buck in light of key data releases expected later in the week and a slew of Fed speakers. Among the publications, the ISM Manufacturing (Tuesday) and Non-farm Payrolls (Friday) will be the salient events.
What to look for around USD
The Greenback remains firm and it has extended the up move beyond the critical 99.00 barrier during last week when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY). Sentiment around the buck stays strong amidst a divided FOMC vs. a broad-based dovish stance from the rest of the G-10 central banks. In spite of some key fundamentals appear to have run out of steam in past months, the labour market remains strong as well as consumer spending, while the recent pick up in inflation adds to the auspicious domestic scenario vs. the generalized slowdown in most of overseas economies. Domestic data in combination with politics and developments from the US-China trade front should be key in determining the next decision on interest rates amidst Powell’s ‘mid-term adjustment’. Looking at the broader picture, the positive view on the Dollar is also well underpinned by its safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.27% at 99.40 and a breakout of 99.46 (yearly high Sep.30) would aim for 99.89 (monthly high May 11 2017) and then 100.00 (psychological handle). On the downside, immediate contention emerges at 97.86 (monthly low Sep.13) followed by 97.69 (100-day SMA) and finally 97.17 (low Aug.23).
EUR/USD falls to fresh 2019 low as German inflation disappoints with 0.9%
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0900 at fresh 2019 lows. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.
GBP/USD rising after upbeat GDP and amid chaotic politics
GBP/USD is above 1.23, recovering. Final Q2 GDP was upgraded to 1.3% YoY, better than expected. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle
Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.
Gold: Flirting with head & shoulders neckline support near $1480 region
Gold extended its steady intraday decline through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh monthly lows, around the $1480 region in the last hour.
Forex Today: Trade uncertainty dominates markets, Boris Johnson in new trouble, China recovering
The market's mood has stabilized after a US official denied that the US will limit investor portfolio flows into China and the delisting of Chinese companies from US exchanges. However, the official has said it will not happen "for now."