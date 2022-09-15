- US Dollar Index picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback.
- Fears of supply disruptions in the US, hawkish Fed bets underpin bullish bias amid a light session.
- Easy inflation, stimulus hopes and inactive yields favor bears amid cautious optimism.
- US Retail Sales will be important to forecast next week’s FOMC action.
US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to pare the previous day’s losses around 109.70 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge justifies the market’s cautious sentiment and a sluggish session while ignoring inactive yields.
That said, the DXY seems to cheer the hawkish Fed bets and fears surrounding supply-chain disruptions in the US, as well as the EU energy crisis, while recalling the buyers. It should be noted that the previous day’s softer US data appeared to have exerted downside pressure on the US Dollar Index.
News suggesting hardships for the US oil supplies in the Northeast, due to labor problems, Seems to challenge the market sentiment and underpin the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. "Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday," stated Reuters.
On the same line, the 75% chance of the Fed’s 75 basis points (bps) rate hike in the next week, as well as the 25% odds favoring the full 100 bps Fed rate lift, as per the CME’s FedWatch Tool, favor the DXY bulls.
Furthermore, US President Joe Biden’s rejection of US fears and China’s stimulus are some of the key developments that should have favored the risk appetite and weighed on the DXY. However, the Sino-American tussles and the energy crisis in Europe seemed to have challenged the optimism.
Talking about the data, US Producer Price Index (PPI) declined to 8.7% YoY in August from 9.8% in July, versus 8.8% market forecasts. Details suggest that the PPI ex Food & Energy, better known as Core PPI, also eased to 7.3% YoY from 7.6% but surpassed the market expectation of 7.1%.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around 3,670 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields remain directionless near 3.416%.
Looking forward, the US Retail Sales for August, expected to remain unchanged at 0.0%, will be important to watch for clear intraday directions. Also important will be the market bets on the Fed’s next moves. If the actual release appears more robust than expected, the DXY may witness further upside.
Technical analysis
A one-week-old descending resistance line near 109.90 precedes the 110.25 horizontal hurdle to restrict short-term DXY up-moves. Alternatively, the 50-day EMA surrounding 107.75 challenges the bears. The US Dollar Index is on the bull’s radar and ready to refresh the multi-year high.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|109.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.11
|Daily SMA50
|107.67
|Daily SMA100
|105.67
|Daily SMA200
|101.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.05
|Previous Daily Low
|109.27
|Previous Weekly High
|110.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.36
|Previous Monthly High
|109.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD maintains bearish bias, threatens key support area
The AUD/USD fell to a two-month low sub 0.6700 on Thursday, but managed to stabilize around the psychological level during the New York session. Technically, the AUD/USD is downward biased with room to challenge the YTD low at 0.6681.
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0000 despite risk-aversion
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow range around 1.0000 on Thursday. Although Wall Street's main indexes continue to push lower after mixed US data, the dollar struggles to gather strength and allows the pair stay in its daily range.
Gold takes a breather near two-year lows
Gold prices have settled down into the late session of the New York trade but it begs more from the bears at this juncture as the gold price rest at key support. Pressures come as the greenback US bond yields keep rising ahead of next week's Federal Reserve's policy committee meeting.
It's a post Merge sell the news affair as Ethereum price crumbles
ETH is fighting to find footing after slipping below $1,600. The last few days have seen the newest proof-of-stake crypto asset lose at least 16% of its value due to intensifying external economic forces.
Is Oracle (ORCL) the most underrated dividend stock?
I am on all the forums. I run all the screeners. I listen to all the podcasts. Maybe I am just forgetful, but I cannot seem to remember anyone ever putting ORCL in their focus list. Not for dividends at least.