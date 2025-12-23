TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD gains on RBA Minutes, US data curbs upside

  • The Australian Dollar advances after the release of the RBA Minutes, highlighting more persistent inflation risks
  • RBA policymakers point to a data-dependent approach and do not rule out tighter policy further down the road
  • Stronger-than-expected US data underpin the US Dollar, capping the pair’s upside
AUD/USD gains on RBA Minutes, US data curbs upside
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

AUD/USD trades around 0.6680 on Tuesday at the time of writing, up 0.40% on the day. However, the pair is slightly off a three-month high of 0.6700 reached earlier in the day, with the pullback triggered by better-than-expected US economic releases that provided fresh support to the US Dollar.

The Australian Dollar finds support after the publication of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Minutes from its December monetary policy meeting. The Minutes reveal that board members are becoming less confident that current monetary policy settings remain sufficiently restrictive, as evidence mounts that inflation pressures may prove more persistent than previously expected.

The Reserve Bank of Australia emphasized a data-dependent approach going forward, noting that several inflation indicators will be released ahead of the February meeting. Policymakers discussed whether a rate increase might be needed at some point in 2026, while stressing that it would take more time to properly assess the persistence of inflationary pressures.

Market pricing reflects this cautious stance. Australian 30-Day Interbank Cash Rate Futures for February 2026 imply a relatively low chance of a near-term rate hike, although expectations for tighter policy later on remain in place. Meanwhile, Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations rose to 4.7% in December from November’s three-month low of 4.5%, reinforcing the RBA’s hawkish bias amid elevated inflation risks.

On the US side, the US Dollar draws support from a string of stronger-than-expected macroeconomic releases. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the economy expanded at an annualized rate of 4.3% in the third quarter, well above the previous estimate of 3.3% and market expectations of 3.8%. Inflation components of the report also surprised to the upside, with the GDP Price Index rising 3.7% in Q3, while Core Personal Consumption Expenditures increased 2.9%, underscoring persistent price pressures in the US economy.

Labor market indicators have also contributed to the US Dollar’s resilience. The ADP Employment Change report showed that private sector job growth remained mitigated, reinforcing the view of a still-tight labor market despite signs of moderation elsewhere. Meanwhile, Industrial Production edged lower by 0.1% MoM in October, missing expectations for a modest increase but not enough to derail confidence in the broader economic outlook.

In addition, US Consumer Confidence for December fell to 89.1 from 92.9 in the previous month, pointing to some softening in household sentiment amid elevated interest rates and persistent inflation concerns.

Taken together, these releases have helped the US Dollar stabilize after recent weakness, prompting AUD/USD to retreat modestly from its intraday and three-month highs.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.13%-0.22%-0.38%-0.24%-0.38%-0.52%-0.18%
EUR0.13%-0.09%-0.26%-0.10%-0.25%-0.39%-0.05%
GBP0.22%0.09%-0.17%-0.02%-0.16%-0.30%0.05%
JPY0.38%0.26%0.17%0.14%0.02%-0.17%0.23%
CAD0.24%0.10%0.02%-0.14%-0.12%-0.29%0.08%
AUD0.38%0.25%0.16%-0.02%0.12%-0.14%0.18%
NZD0.52%0.39%0.30%0.17%0.29%0.14%0.35%
CHF0.18%0.05%-0.05%-0.23%-0.08%-0.18%-0.35%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases from around 1.1800 after US GDP figures

EUR/USD eases from around 1.1800 after US GDP figures

The US Dollar is finding some near-term demand after the release of the US Q3 GDP. According to the report, the economy expanded at an annualized rate of 4.3% in the three months to September, well above the 3.3% forecast by market analysts.

GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 on modest USD recovery

GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 on modest USD recovery

GBP/USD retreats from session highs and trades slightly below 1.3500 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The US Dollar stages a rebound following the better-than-expected Q3 growth data, limiting the pair's upside ahead of the Christmas break.

Gold retreats from record highs on solid US growth

Gold retreats from record highs on solid US growth

Gold prices soared to $4,497 on Monday, as persistent US Dollar weakness and thinned holiday trading exacerbated the bullish run. The bright metal eases following the release of an upbeat US Q3 GDP reading, but overall, the report is doing little for the Greenback.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP decline as risk-off sentiment escalates

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP decline as risk-off sentiment escalates

Bitcoin remains under pressure, trading above the $87,000 support at the time of writing on Tuesday. Selling pressure has continued to weigh on the broader cryptocurrency market since Monday, triggering declines across altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple.

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

2026 may be less about a neat “base case” and more about a regime shift—the market can reprice what matters most (growth, inflation, fiscal, geopolitics, concentration). The biggest trap is false comfort: the same trades can look defensive… right up until they become crowded.

Dogecoin ticks lower as low Open Interest, funding rate weigh on buyers

Dogecoin ticks lower as low Open Interest, funding rate weigh on buyers

Dogecoin extends its decline as risk-off sentiment dominates across the crypto market. DOGE’s derivatives market remains weak amid suppressed futures Open Interest and perpetual funding rate.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers