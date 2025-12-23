US Durable Goods Orders decline 2.2% in October vs -1.5% expected
- Durable Goods Orders in the US fell more than expected in October.
- US Dollar Index stays in negative territory near 98.00.
Durable Goods in the US decreased $6.8 billion, or 2.2%, to $307.4 billion in October, the US Census Bureau reported on Tuesday. This print followed the 0.7% increase recorded in September and came in worse than the market expectation for a decrease of 1.5%.
"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.2," the press release read. "Excluding defense, new orders decreased 1.5%. Transportation equipment, also down following two consecutive monthly increases, drove the decrease, $7.2 billion, or 6.5%, to $103.9 billion."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index stays under modest bearish pressure in the American session on Tuesday and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 97.95.
Author
Eren Sengezer
FXStreet
As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.