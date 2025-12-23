US CB Consumer Confidence Index declines by 3.8 points in December to 89.1

Consumer sentiment in the United States weakened for the fifth consecutive month in December, with the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index declining to 89.1 from 92.9 in November.

"The Present Situation Index—based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions—plummeted by 9.5 points to 116.8 in December," the Conference Board noted in its press release and added:

"The Expectations Index—based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business, and labor market conditions—held steady at 70.7."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index stays under modest bearish pressure in the American session on Tuesday and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 98.05.