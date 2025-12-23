EUR/USD slips as strong US GDP data lifts the Dollar

The Euro (EUR) holds steady against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday as traders digest a mixed slate of US economic data. At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades around 1.1773, retreating after touching an intraday high near 1.1802.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis published the preliminary estimate of third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which had been postponed due to the recent government shutdown. The report showed the US economy expanded at an annualized pace of 4.3% in Q3, stronger than both the previous estimate of 3.8% and the market expectation of 3.3%.

The GDP Price Index rose 3.7% in Q3, exceeding the market forecast of 2.7% and the previous reading of 2.1%.

Inflation data tied to consumer spending also remained firm in the third quarter. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures rose 2.9% in Q3, matching market expectations and accelerating from the previous 2.6% reading. Meanwhile, Personal Consumption Expenditures Prices increased 2.8%, in line with forecasts but above the prior 2.1% figure, underscoring persistent underlying price pressure in the US economy.

Elsewhere on the US data front, Durable Goods Orders pointed to softer momentum in October. Headline orders fell 2.2%, a sharper decline than the 1.5% drop expected by markets and a reversal from the prior 0.7% increase. Orders excluding defense declined 1.5%, compared with the previous 0.1% rise.

Durable Goods Orders excluding transportation rose 0.2%, falling short of the 0.3% forecast and slowing from the prior 0.7% increase.

Industrial Production slipped 0.1% MoM in October, undershooting expectations for a 0.1% increase and easing from the previous 0.1% gain.

Following the data releases, the US Dollar regained some footing. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, trades around 98.10, recovering modestly after dipping to an intraday low near 97.85.

Looking ahead, traders now await the release of US Consumer Confidence for December later in the American session, which will be in the spotlight given the recent downtick in sentiment indicators and could influence near-term price action in EUR/USD.