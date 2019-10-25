US Dollar Index pushes higher, in weekly highs above 97.70

- DXY picks extra pace and advances beyond 97.70.
- Yields of the US 10-year note drop to the 1.75% area.
- Final October U-Mich print next of relevance.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, keeps the firm tone at the end of the week and is now printing weekly highs beyond 97.70.
US Dollar Index up on EUR, GBP selling
It seems the index is finally on its way to close the first week with gains after three consecutive pullbacks, shedding around 2.5% since YTD peaks recorded on October 1st to last week’s lows in the boundaries of 97.00 the figure.
The recovery in the buck came in tandem with the worsening political conditions in the UK and the Brexit process, particularly following last Saturday’s parliamentary vote. The weakness around the shared currency follows the lack of sustainability of the recent rally on poor domestic fundamentals coupled with the looser stance from the ECB.
In the US data space, the final gauge of the Consumer Sentiment for the current month is due later ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting and Non-farm Payrolls.
What to look for around USD
The index managed to regain fresh buying impetus and clinch tops near 97.80 this week, leaving behind the key 200-day SMA in the 97.40 region. In the meantime, rising scepticism on the US-China trade front and worsening conditions in the Brexit process as well as the looser ECB stance are expected to keep propping up the positive mood around the buck for the time being. On another direction, investors have almost fully priced in another insurance cut by the Fed at next week’s meeting amidst some loss of momentum in the US economy. On the broader view, the constructive outlook in DXY looks a bit damaged but it still is in play amidst a divided FOMC vs. a broad-based dovish stance from the rest of the G-10 central banks. In addition, the positive view on USD remains well sustained by its safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.05% at 97.72 and a breakout of 97.78 (high Oct.24) would open the door to 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and finally 99.25 (high Oct.9). On the flip side, the next support lines up at 97.14 (monthly low Oct.18) seconded by 97.03 (monthly low Aug.9) and then 96.67 (low Jul.18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.1100 after dismal German data
The EUR/USD pair remains at the lower end of its weekly range following falling German Consumer Confidence, mixed Business Climate. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment to close the week.
GBP/USD depressed amid UK election uncertainty
UK PM Johnson put December 12 on the table for a snap election. Opposition parties want to secure a no-deal Brexit first. Speculative interest side-lined ahead of clearer clues.
USD/JPY remains on track to finish the week flat near 108.60
The USD/JPY pair continues to move sideways in its 50-pip weekly range near the 108.50 mark and remains on track to finish the week virtually unchanged.
Gold: Bulls in control near 2-week tops, around $1510 region
Gold built on the previous session's bullish move back above the key $1500 psychological mark and continued gaining some follow-through traction through the mid-European session on Friday.
Bitcoin fires his last shot
The crypto market continues to hold its breath with its eyes fixed on the BTC/USD pair. The loss of critical support two days ago opened up a new scenario in which the chances of seeing $5,000 on the screens are considerable.