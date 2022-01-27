US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The rally now targets 97.80

- DXY pushes higher and clinches new tops past the 97.00 mark.
- The June 2020 high at 97.80 should come next for dollar bulls.
DXY extends the advance for yet another session and records new peaks in levels last seen in the summer 2020 further north of the 97.00 barrier on Thursday.
The intense upside in the dollar left behind the previous tops and surpassed the 97.00 yardstick, allowing for the continuation of the rebound for the time being. That said, the door now remains open to a potential move to the June 2020 peak at 97.80 (June 30) ahead of the round level at 98.00.
In the short-term horizon, the upside pressure remains intact while above the 4-month line around 95.45. Looking at the broader picture, the longer-term positive stance in the dollar remains unchanged above the 200-day SMA at 93.32.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.08
|Today Daily Change
|60
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|96.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.76
|Daily SMA50
|96.04
|Daily SMA100
|94.97
|Daily SMA200
|93.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.54
|Previous Daily Low
|95.91
|Previous Weekly High
|95.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.04
|Previous Monthly High
|96.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
