US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The 98.00 region looms closer

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The bull run in DXY advances further north of the 200-day SMA.
  • The dollar has regained the near-term positive outlook.

DXY keeps the positive mood at the beginning of the week and continues to target the 98.00 neighbourhood and beyond in the short-term horizon.

The 100-day SMA and a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop are offering some resistance in the 97.90 region, or yearly highs.

Above this area, the index should target the 98.00 mark ahead of November’s peaks in the mid-98.00s.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.88
Today Daily Change 16
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 97.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.22
Daily SMA50 97.5
Daily SMA100 97.89
Daily SMA200 97.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.95
Previous Daily Low 97.67
Previous Weekly High 97.95
Previous Weekly Low 97.39
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.55
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.43
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

