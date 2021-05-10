US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rising bets for a breach of 90.00

The index remains well under pressure near 90.00.

A break below 90.00 should expose 89.68.

DXY loses further ground and remains poised to challenge the psychological support around 90.00 in the near-term.

Further south of the latter comes in the February’s low at 89.68. A deeper pullback below this level should put a potential visit to the YTD lows at 89.20 (January 6) back on the radar.

In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 91.90, the outlook for the buck is expected to remain negative.

DXY daily chart