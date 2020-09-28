US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rally falters at the resistance line near 94.70

DXY’s upside momentum struggles near 94.70 on Monday.

Interim support emerges at the Fibo level at 94.20.

DXY is eroding part of the recent gains and recedes to the initial support around 94.20 on Monday, where is located a Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 drop).

If sellers keep pushing then there is a minor support at the 55-day SMA, today at 93.59. Further south emerges the 92.75/70 band, where converge the September 10/21 lows).

In spite of the current bounce, the bearish view on DXY is seen unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.09.

DXY daily chart