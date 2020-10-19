US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next stop on the downside is at 93.00

DXY rapidly loses momentum and drops to multi-day lows.

The next support of note comes in around the 93.00 yardstick.

Following another failure at the tough 6-month resistance line in the 93.80/90 band, DXY sparks a correction lower to the 93.20 region so far, or new 4-day lows.

A deeper pullback now threatens to drag the dollar to the area of recent contention in the 93.00 neighbourhood. Further south emerges the mid-September lows in the 92.70 region.

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.82, the negative view on the dollar is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart