US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next stop on the downside is at 93.00

By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY rapidly loses momentum and drops to multi-day lows.
  • The next support of note comes in around the 93.00 yardstick.

Following another failure at the tough 6-month resistance line in the 93.80/90 band, DXY sparks a correction lower to the 93.20 region so far, or new 4-day lows.

A deeper pullback now threatens to drag the dollar to the area of recent contention in the 93.00 neighbourhood. Further south emerges the mid-September lows in the 92.70 region.

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.82, the negative view on the dollar is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.24
Today Daily Change 54
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 93.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.77
Daily SMA50 93.31
Daily SMA100 94.66
Daily SMA200 96.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.88
Previous Daily Low 93.53
Previous Weekly High 93.91
Previous Weekly Low 93.01
Previous Monthly High 94.74
Previous Monthly Low 91.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.75
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

