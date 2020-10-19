US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next stop on the downside is at 93.00

- DXY rapidly loses momentum and drops to multi-day lows.
- The next support of note comes in around the 93.00 yardstick.
Following another failure at the tough 6-month resistance line in the 93.80/90 band, DXY sparks a correction lower to the 93.20 region so far, or new 4-day lows.
A deeper pullback now threatens to drag the dollar to the area of recent contention in the 93.00 neighbourhood. Further south emerges the mid-September lows in the 92.70 region.
While below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.82, the negative view on the dollar is expected to persist.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.24
|Today Daily Change
|54
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|93.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.77
|Daily SMA50
|93.31
|Daily SMA100
|94.66
|Daily SMA200
|96.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.88
|Previous Daily Low
|93.53
|Previous Weekly High
|93.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.01
|Previous Monthly High
|94.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.18, Hopes for a US stimulus deal have risen, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. They outweigh rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and concerns expressed by ECB President Lagarde.
GBP/USD rises over 1.30 amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 amid hopes that Brexit talks could resume and that the UK would water down the controversial Internal Markets Bill. Rising UK coronavirus cases and Moody's credit downgrade are weighing on sterling.
Gold refreshes session tops near $1911-12 region; upside seems limited
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1910-11 region.
2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate
Polls dismissed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and are off the mark also in 2020 – that is the common response to the president's trailing in the polls. One such example is here Handicapping the Presidential Race.
WTI retreats from monthly highs near $41.50 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is off the monthly highs of $41.47, posting small losses around the $41 level, as investors look to take profits off the table ahead of the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting due later on Monday.